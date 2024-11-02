Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 796,156 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,156 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Celsius by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celsius by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Celsius by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Bank of America decreased their target price on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

