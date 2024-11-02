Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in VSE by 6.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in VSE by 13.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VSE by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of VSE by 22.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSEC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VSE from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

VSE Trading Up 0.7 %

VSEC opened at $103.33 on Friday. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

