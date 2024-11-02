StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

CARV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,135. The company has a market cap of $8.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.09. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

