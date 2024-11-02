StockNews.com Downgrades Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 289,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 39,509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.