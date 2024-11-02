StockNews.com Downgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Hold

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $357.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.49.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.03 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari bought 62,362 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $777,654.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,404.14. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 189,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 34.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

