StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Sanmina Stock Up 1.8 %
SANM stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $323,674.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,596.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at $83,506,043.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,632 shares of company stock worth $6,644,760. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sanmina
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sanmina
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.