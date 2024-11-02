StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APVO opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

