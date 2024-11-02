StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.52. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 86.85%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

