StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.25.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What is a Dividend King?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.