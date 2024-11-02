Stone Ridge 2050 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LIAE)

Stone Ridge 2050 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2050 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Stone Ridge 2050 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.48. Stone Ridge 2050 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

