Stone Ridge 2050 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAI) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2050 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2050 Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LFAI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. Stone Ridge 2050 Longevity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

