Stone Ridge 2054 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF (LIAK) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 5th

Stone Ridge 2054 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2054 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIAK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. Stone Ridge 2054 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Ridge 2054 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Ridge 2054 Inflation-Protected Longevity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.