Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAN) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of LFAN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. Stone Ridge 2054 Longevity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $16.40.
