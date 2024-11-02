Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAO) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.64. Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.