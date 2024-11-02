Stone Ridge 2056 Longevity Income ETF (LFAQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 5th

Stone Ridge 2056 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2056 Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

LFAQ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. Stone Ridge 2056 Longevity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

