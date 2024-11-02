Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAP) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA LIAP traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.82. Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.
