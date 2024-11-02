Stone Ridge 2061 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LIAV)

Stone Ridge 2061 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2061 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:LIAV traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.72. Stone Ridge 2061 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $27.35.
