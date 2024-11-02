Stone Ridge 2062 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LIAW)

Stone Ridge 2062 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2062 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Stone Ridge 2062 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. Stone Ridge 2062 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

