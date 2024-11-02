StormX (STMX) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

StormX (STMX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. StormX has a total market capitalization of $61.60 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StormX Profile

StormX launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,246,098,444 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

