Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $292.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

