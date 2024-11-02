Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Buys 1,679 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Italy ETF makes up about 0.8% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth about $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWI stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

