Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,068 shares of company stock worth $65,151,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Up 3.1 %

SYK stock opened at $367.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.26. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $266.93 and a 52 week high of $374.63. The company has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

