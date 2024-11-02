Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $381.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Stryker stock opened at $367.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.26. Stryker has a 1 year low of $266.93 and a 1 year high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,068 shares of company stock valued at $65,151,372. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,554,000 after buying an additional 66,482 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,086,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,624,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

