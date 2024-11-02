Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

RGR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 389,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,732. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $671.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

