Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %
RGR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 389,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,732. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $671.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.17.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.