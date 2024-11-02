Summit Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $141.86 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.91 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

