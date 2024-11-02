Summit Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

