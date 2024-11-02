Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,928 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $22,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 89.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Sun Communities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities
In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sun Communities Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $130.31. 722,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.
Sun Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 437.21%.
Sun Communities Profile
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.
