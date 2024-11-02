Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,928 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $22,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 89.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Sun Communities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

Get Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $130.31. 722,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 151.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 437.21%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.