Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after acquiring an additional 691,497 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,131,000 after acquiring an additional 366,432 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after acquiring an additional 868,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $683,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,542 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $37.59 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

