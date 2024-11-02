Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.12.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DASH traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,751. DoorDash has a one year low of $83.58 and a one year high of $165.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of -345.91, a P/E/G ratio of 331.02 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,710 shares of company stock worth $53,725,640. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

