swisspartners Advisors Ltd Increases Stock Position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Beyond comprises 1.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Beyond were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $33,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the second quarter worth about $4,201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,800,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 156,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,426.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Trading Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE BYON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYON shares. Bank of America downgraded Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

