Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 532,233 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,182,000 after purchasing an additional 555,638 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,410,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,200,000 after buying an additional 698,381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,064,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,193,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,015,000 after acquiring an additional 90,019 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 466,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,444. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

