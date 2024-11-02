Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

