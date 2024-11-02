Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) declared on November 1, 2024, that the company’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B issued and outstanding common stock. This dividend is set to be disbursed on November 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 15, 2024. The company’s dividend policy aims to provide stockholders with a cash dividend of $0.20 per share annually, paid out in equal quarterly installments of $0.05 per share.

Get alerts:

Future dividend declarations, as well as the establishment of record and payment dates for upcoming dividend payments, are contingent on the Board of Directors’ ongoing assessment of the dividend policy’s alignment with the best interests of the company’s stockholders. Notably, the dividend policy remains subject to potential suspension or cancellation at the discretion of the Board of Directors at any point in time.

In accordance with regulations, a press release revealing this dividend declaration dated November 1, 2024, has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filed by Taitron Components. It is important for investors to recognize that forward-looking statements, such as future expectations or predictions articulated by the company or its management, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing significantly from those foreseen.

Investors are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for factors that may influence actual results. The Company’s commitment to providing value to its stockholders remains at the forefront, with all decisions made with the intention of preserving and enhancing shareholder value over time.

Alongside the dividend disclosure, Taitron Components also submitted the Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL) as Exhibit 104 in the same regulatory filing. This step is in accordance with filing requirements outlined under Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K, ensuring transparency and compliance with financial reporting obligations.

As outlined by David Vanderhorst, Chief Financial Officer of Taitron Components Incorporated, the details of this report have been duly signed and verified in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Taitron Components’s 8K filing here.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Read More