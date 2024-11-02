Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.23.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TVE traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.26. 6,590,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.49. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1386527 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$51,870.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.