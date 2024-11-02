TD Cowen Cuts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $27.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. 2,739,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,454. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. PBF Energy has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,179,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,193,688.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,307,400 shares of company stock valued at $137,242,347. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

