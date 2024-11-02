Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

TNK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds raised Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of TNK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. 949,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,895. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $296.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 266.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 76.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 96.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 14.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

