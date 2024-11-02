Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Trading Up 2.4 %

TDOC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $52,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,252.89. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $52,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,252.89. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,588 shares of company stock valued at $268,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,028 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.