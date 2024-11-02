Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.900-14.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.90-14.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.21. 1,057,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,919. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $190.49 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

