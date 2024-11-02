Tenable’s (TENB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Westpark Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TENB. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,469 shares of company stock valued at $520,276 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

