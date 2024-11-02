Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Teradata by 61.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 47,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 114.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 10.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 552,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Teradata by 85.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Teradata Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

