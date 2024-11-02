Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

TERN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $172,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 469,176 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 581.8% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 355,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

