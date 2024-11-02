Tether Gold Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.67 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $132.74 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $2,739.78 or 0.03942330 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,393.32 or 0.99851688 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,347.98 or 0.99786448 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Tether Gold
Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is gold.tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether Gold
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
