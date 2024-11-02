Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $187.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.77. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

