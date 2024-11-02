The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

BK opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

