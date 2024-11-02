The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases Earnings Results

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Cigna Group updated its FY24 guidance to at least $28.40 EPS.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $316.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Barclays lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.29.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

