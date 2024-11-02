The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Allison Transmission by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.