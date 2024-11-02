The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.25.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.
In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Allison Transmission by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
