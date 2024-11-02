The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Decreased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,625. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.00 and a 52 week high of $540.51. The company has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

