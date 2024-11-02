The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $392.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

