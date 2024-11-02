The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $95.81. 7,944,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,790,926. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.