The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,944,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,926. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.